4-bedroom home sells for $640,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 4934 Charmian Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,622-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on Aug. 9, 2023. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $395 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Rinwood Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,740-square-foot home was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,790-square-foot home at 4840 Marshall Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,540-square-foot home on Snark Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.