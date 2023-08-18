4-bedroom home sells for $700,000 in Windsor

A house located at 7946 Shira Street in Windsor has new owners. The 1,559-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on July 31, 2023, for $700,000, or $449 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Thrushwing Avenue in Windsor in July 2023 a 2,019-square-foot home was sold for $808,000, a price per square foot of $400. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,966-square-foot home at 114 Summer Wheat Drive in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $731,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,914-square-foot home on Anish Way in Windsor sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $309. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.