4-bedroom home sells for $750,000 in Windsor

A house located at 581 Quaking Aspen Lane in Windsor has new owners. The 1,864-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on April 25, 2023, for $750,000, or $402 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Planetree Drive in Windsor in March 2023 a 1,864-square-foot home was sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $365.

A 1,557-square-foot home at 649 Leafhaven Lane in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $785,000, a price per square foot of $504.

In December 2022, a 1,698-square-foot home on Cock Robin Avenue in Windsor sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $430.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.