4-bedroom home sells for $752,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 1327 Maes Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,761-square-foot property, built in 2005, was sold on June 15, 2023, for $752,000, or $427 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a sizable 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,808-square-foot home at 2376 Melbrook Way in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,084-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,693-square-foot home on Melbrook Way in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.