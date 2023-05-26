4-bedroom home sells for $756,000 in Healdsburg

The property located at 832 Brown Street in Healdsburg was sold on May 4, 2023. The $756,000 purchase price works out to $437 per square foot. The house, built in 1948, has an interior space of 1,729 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a carport. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,426-square-foot home at 836 University Street in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $579.

In March 2023, a 1,305-square-foot home on University Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $1,034.

On Maxwell Street in Healdsburg in February 2023 a 1,089-square-foot home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $661.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.