4-bedroom home sells for $759,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,883-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The property located at 1207 Marque Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on July 11, 2023. The $759,000 purchase price works out to $403 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property occupies a lot of 3,920 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Magnolia Avenue in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,584-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,961-square-foot home at 1271 Marlene Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,408-square-foot home on Lilac Way in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.