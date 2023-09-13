4-bedroom home sells for $765,000 in Rohnert Park

564 Lacrosse Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 564 Lacrosse Court in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 28, 2023 for $765,000, or $476 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,608 square feet. This single-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,344-square-foot home at 573 Lamont Court in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $715,000, a price per square foot of $532. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,680-square-foot home on Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

