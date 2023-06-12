4-bedroom home sells for $800,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 2135 Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 17, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $335 per square foot. The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,386 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,578-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In January 2023, a 2,639-square-foot home on Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $515,250, a price per square foot of $195.

On Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,570-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $335.

A 2,834-square-foot home at 2011 Bellaterra Court in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $869,000, a price per square foot of $307.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.