4-bedroom home sells for $805,000 in Petaluma

A spacious house located at 1731 Putnam Way in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,159-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on April 20, 2023. The $805,000 purchase price works out to $373 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,148-square-foot home on Louise Drive in Petaluma sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $370.

A 1,074-square-foot home at 649 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $615.

On Ely Boulevard in Petaluma in April 2023 a 2,226-square-foot home was sold for $839,000, a price per square foot of $377.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.