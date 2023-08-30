4-bedroom home sells for $805,000 in Rohnert Park

A spacious house located at 1417 Mariner Place in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,038-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, for $805,000, or $395 per square foot. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,416-square-foot home on Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mammoth Drive in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 3,080-square-foot home was sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,816-square-foot home at 1419 Mathias Place in Rohnert Park sold in July 2023 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

