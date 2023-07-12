4-bedroom home sells for $845,000 in Rohnert Park

The spacious property located at 5756 Davis Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on June 20, 2023. The $845,000 purchase price works out to $393 per square foot. The house, built in 1975, has an interior space of 2,150 square feet. This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property occupies a sizable 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 2,505-square-foot home on Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Davis Circle in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 2,948-square-foot home was sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,871-square-foot home at 5732 Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $401. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

