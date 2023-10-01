4-bedroom home sells for $865,000 in Petaluma

830 Saint Francis Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,500-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands.

The property located at 830 Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 13, 2023. The $865,000 purchase price works out to $577 per square foot. This single-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma sold for $828,500, a price per square foot of $592. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,565-square-foot home at 1274 Pacific Avenue in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Wood Lane in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,464-square-foot home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.