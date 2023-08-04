4-bedroom home sells for $865,000 in Windsor

A 2,032-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 311 Northampton Drive in Windsor was sold on July 17, 2023, for $865,000, or $426 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a two-car garage. Situated on a spacious 7,840-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Apollo Place in Windsor in February 2023 a 2,032-square-foot home was sold for $905,500, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,079-square-foot home at 302 Desiree Place in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,888-square-foot home on Yale Street in Windsor sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.