4-bedroom home sells for $897,000 in Windsor

The spacious property located at 7657 Pallino Court in Windsor was sold on March 10, 2023. The $897,000 purchase price works out to $417 per square foot. The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,150 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,023-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,540-square-foot home on Foppiano Way in Windsor sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $374.

A 1,760-square-foot home at 1134 Mitchell Lane in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469.

On Decanter Circle in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,374-square-foot home was sold for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.