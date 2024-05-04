4-bedroom home sells for $920,000 in Petaluma

607 Garfield Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 607 Garfield Drive in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,886-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on April 16, 2024.

The $920,000 purchase price works out to $488 per square foot.

This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,969 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Clydesdale Way in Petaluma in October 2023 a 2,084-square-foot home was sold for $868,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,128-square-foot home on Brandy Court in Petaluma sold for $915,000, a price per square foot of $430. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,128-square-foot home at 705 Bordeaux Drive in Petaluma sold in October 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

