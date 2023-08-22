4-bedroom home sells for $950,000 in Santa Rosa

A 2,210-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1108 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 1, 2023, for $950,000, or $430 per square foot. This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a double carport.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In June 2023, a 1,716-square-foot home on Neale Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,297-square-foot home at 916 King Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,772-square-foot home was sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $394. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.