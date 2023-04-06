4-bedroom home sells for $950,000 in Windsor

A spacious house located at 7806 Foppiano Way in Windsor has new owners. The 2,540-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on March 10, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $374 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Pallino Court in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,150-square-foot home was sold for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417.

In January 2023, a 1,760-square-foot home on Mitchell Lane in Windsor sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469.

A 1,374-square-foot home at 662 Decanter Circle in Windsor sold in December 2022 for $764,000, a price per square foot of $556.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.