4-bedroom home sells for $995,000 in Windsor

The spacious property located at 1229 Seghesio Way in Windsor was sold on May 18, 2023 for $995,000, or $390 per square foot. The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,550 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,337-square-foot home on Seghesio Way in Windsor sold for $731,500, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pallino Court in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,150-square-foot home was sold for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,535-square-foot home at 7707 Foppiano Way in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $355. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.