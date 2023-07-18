4-bedroom home sells in Cloverdale for $799,000

The spacious property located at 106 St John Place in Cloverdale was sold on June 30, 2023 for $799,000, or $328 per square foot. The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 2,438 square feet. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. Situated on a spacious 7,252-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On St. Michael Court in Cloverdale in June 2023 a 2,001-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,392-square-foot home on Lavender Court in Cloverdale sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.