4-bedroom home sells in Cotati for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 205 Veronda Avenue in Cotati has new owners. The 2,181-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on May 18, 2023, for $1,050,000, or $481 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,673-square-foot home on Aguirre Way in Cotati sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Macklin Drive in Cotati in March 2023 a 1,430-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,800-square-foot home at 8572 Loretto Avenue in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.