4-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1.2 million

21 Pelican Court (Google Street View)

A 1,864-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands.

The property located at 21 Pelican Court in Petaluma was sold on March 20, 2024. The $1,220,000 purchase price works out to $655 per square foot.

This single-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,763-square-foot home at 20 Starling Drive in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $787,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 2,128-square-foot home on Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Wren Drive in Petaluma in September 2023 a 1,694-square-foot home was sold for $1,080,000, a price per square foot of $638. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.