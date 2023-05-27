4-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1.4 million

A spacious house located at 609 Prospect Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,618-square-foot property, built in 1961, was sold on May 4, 2023. The $1,396,500 purchase price works out to $533 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,036-square-foot home at 312 Walnut Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $965.

On Park Avenue in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,977-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $481.

In May 2023, a 2,016-square-foot home on Walnut Street in Petaluma sold for $1,226,000, a price per square foot of $608.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.