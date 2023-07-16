4-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1.5 million

The historic property located at 515 Walnut Street in Petaluma was sold on June 26, 2023 for $1,530,000, or $882 per square foot. The house, built in 1906, has an interior space of 1,735 square feet. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a one-car garage. Situated on a spacious 0.3-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Kent Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,017-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $983. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 2,016-square-foot home on Walnut Street in Petaluma sold for $1,226,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,572-square-foot home at 400 West Street in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.