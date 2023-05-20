4-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1 million

A 2,027-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 228 White Oak Circle in Petaluma was sold on May 1, 2023, for $1,035,000, or $511 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,012-square-foot home on Cherry Street in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $672.

A 1,924-square-foot home at 251 Cherry Street in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $520.

On Jess Avenue in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,144-square-foot home was sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $673.

