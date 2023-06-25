4-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $780,000

A spacious house located at 1568 Trellis Lane in Petaluma has a new owner. The 2,128-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on June 5, 2023, for $780,000, or $367 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,128-square-foot home at 1541 Trellis Lane in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $865,000, a price per square foot of $406. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Trellis Lane in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,281-square-foot home was sold for $811,000, a price per square foot of $633. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Debra Drive in Petaluma sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.