4-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $1.1 million

A 2,234-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4722 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on June 23, 2023, for $1,089,000, or $487 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a sizable 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,071-square-foot home at 4811 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $851,500, a price per square foot of $411. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,670-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 2,071-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $406. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.