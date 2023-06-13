4-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $615,000

A 1,740-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The property located at 7328 Circle Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on May 26, 2023. The $615,000 purchase price works out to $353 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Carioca Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,536-square-foot home was sold for $696,500, a price per square foot of $453.

In April 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Barry Court in Rohnert Park sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $479.

A 1,434-square-foot home at 703 Brett Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $488.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.