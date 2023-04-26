4-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $696,500

The property located at 7331 Carioca Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 7, 2023 for $696,500, or $453 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,536 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,364-square-foot home on Coronado Court in Rohnert Park sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $510.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 7642 Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.