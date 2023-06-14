4-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $730,000

The property located at 8886 Lancaster Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on May 22, 2023. The $730,000 purchase price works out to $543 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,344 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Lamont Court in Rohnert Park sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $532.

On Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $652,500, a price per square foot of $485.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 843 Lilac Way in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.