4-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $775,000

837 Lightwood Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 837 Lightwood Court in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 2,108-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on March 19, 2024.

The $775,000 purchase price works out to $368 per square foot.

This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,546-square-foot home at 8673 Lords Manor Way in Rohnert Park sold in July 2023 for $776,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,408-square-foot home on Lilac Way in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lords Manor Way in Rohnert Park in January 2024 a 1,408-square-foot home was sold for $696,000, a price per square foot of $494. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.