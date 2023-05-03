4-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $800,000

The spacious, recently built property located at 5305 Kirby Place in Rohnert Park was sold on April 17, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $342 per square foot. The house, built in 2017, has an interior space of 2,342 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,990-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In March 2023, a 2,839-square-foot home on King Place in Rohnert Park sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $331.

On Kolton Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $778,000, a price per square foot of $357.

A 2,111-square-foot home at 5409 Kaitlyn Place in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $799,000, a price per square foot of $378.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.