4-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $840,000

A 2,269-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 5732 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on March 21, 2023, for $840,000, or $370 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,900-square-foot home on Filament Street in Rohnert Park sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $326.

On Filament Street in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $354.

A 1,232-square-foot home at 145 Francis Circle in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $455.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.