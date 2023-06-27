4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 185 Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on June 5, 2023. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $420 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,736 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,600-square-foot home at 3347 Hermit Way in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 3,825-square-foot home on Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $1,065,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Midway Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 3,290-square-foot home was sold for $1,455,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.