4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.3 million

3742 Doverton Court (Google Street View)

A 2,795-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands.

The spacious, recently built property located at 3742 Doverton Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 8, 2024, for $1,275,000, or $456 per square foot.

This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home provides an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,969 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 3,176-square-foot home at 3760 Repton Way in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,490,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Fox Hill Place in Santa Rosa in March 2024 a home was sold for $2,550,000.

In March 2024, a 2,953-square-foot home on Sedgemoore Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,520,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.