4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.4 million

2530 Del Rosa Avenue (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 2530 Del Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,663-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on Sept. 1, 2023, for $1,430,000, or $537 per square foot. This two-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In July 2023, a 2,209-square-foot home on Del Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,420-square-foot home at 3149 Fourth Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $674,500, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Massimo Circle in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 2,181-square-foot home was sold for $1,030,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.