4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $635,000

A house located at 1429 Hogrefe Way in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,546-square-foot property, built in 1983, was sold on Aug. 16, 2023, for $635,000, or $411 per square foot. This single-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In January 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $513. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Torzelli Lane in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,639-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $381. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,348-square-foot home at 1366 Funston Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.