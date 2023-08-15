4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $660,000

The property located at 4840 Marshall Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 24, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $369 per square foot. The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 1,790 square feet. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,405 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Rinwood Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,740-square-foot home was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,656-square-foot home on Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,540-square-foot home at 4960 Snark Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.