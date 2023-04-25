4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $691,000

A house located at 5061 Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,318-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on April 7, 2023, for $691,000, or $524 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,212-square-foot home on Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $829,000, a price per square foot of $375.

On Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418.

A 2,005-square-foot home at 608 Benjamins Court in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $899,000, a price per square foot of $448.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.