4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $720,000

The property located at 451 Nikki Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 25, 2023 for $720,000, or $401 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 1,797 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Widgeon Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,120-square-foot home was sold for $636,000, a price per square foot of $568.

In February 2023, a 1,148-square-foot home on Julio Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $553.

A 1,148-square-foot home at 2391 Valley West Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $588.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.