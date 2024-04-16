4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $750,000

2614 Arrowhead Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,716-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands.

The property located at 2614 Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 26, 2024. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $437 per square foot.

This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property sits on a 6,639-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,866-square-foot home was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,343-square-foot home at 1927 Goldpan Way in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $683,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a home on Gable Street in Santa Rosa sold for $905,000.

