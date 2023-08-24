4-bedroom home sells in Windsor for $777,000

A house located at 9449 Wellington Circle in Windsor has new owners. The 1,782-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on Aug. 4, 2023. The $777,000 purchase price works out to $436 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,990-square-foot home at 9575 Wellington Circle in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $535,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Wellington Circle in Windsor in July 2023 a 1,990-square-foot home was sold for $849,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,528-square-foot home on Hampshire Lane in Windsor sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

