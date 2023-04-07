4-bedroom home sells in Windsor for $800,000

A house located at 536 Gertrude Drive in Windsor has new owners. The 1,935-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on March 23, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $413 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,477-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536.

In January 2023, a 2,929-square-foot home on Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $563.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.