4-bedroom home sells in Windsor for $846,000

A 1,827-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located at 1421 Birdie Drive in Windsor was sold on May 9, 2023. The $846,000 purchase price works out to $463 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 1,811-square-foot home on Birdie Drive in Windsor sold for $872,000, a price per square foot of $482.

On Mitchell Lane in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469.

A 2,150-square-foot home at 7657 Pallino Court in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.