5-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.4 million

A 3,353-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 74 Rovina Lane in Petaluma was sold on June 6, 2023. The $1,400,000 purchase price works out to $418 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,980-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In February 2023, a 3,368-square-foot home on Alexa Court in Petaluma sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,148-square-foot home at 16 Cochrane Way in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Country Club Drive in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,967-square-foot home was sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.