5-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $640,000

A 2,259-square-foot house built in 1959 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3542 Fir Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 4, 2023, for $640,000, or $283 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,702-square-foot home on Sidney Square in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $329.

On Leafgreen Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,425-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $533.

A 1,371-square-foot home at 1711 Woodward Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $695,000, a price per square foot of $507.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.