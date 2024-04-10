5-bedroom home sells for $1.4 million in Cotati

8907 Clothier Lane (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 8907 Clothier Lane in Cotati has new owners.

The 2,647-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on March 22, 2024, for $1,360,000, or $514 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's lot measures 10,890 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Clothier Lane in Cotati in August 2023 a 1,764-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,835-square-foot home on Honor Place in Cotati sold for $814,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,430-square-foot home at 133 Macklin Drive in Cotati sold in March 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

