5-bedroom home sells in Cloverdale for $750,000

A spacious house located at 301 Portofino Way in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 2,641-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on Aug. 24, 2023, for $750,000, or $284 per square foot. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Hillside Drive in Cloverdale in January 2023 a 2,157-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,140-square-foot home on Grace Court in Cloverdale sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,073-square-foot home at 101 Heidi Lane in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $535,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

