5-bedroom home sells in Petaluma for $1.2 million

1739 Zinfandel Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1739 Zinfandel Drive in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 2,655-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on Aug. 31, 2023, for $1,200,000, or $452 per square foot. This two-story house provides a generous living space with its five bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,502-square-foot home on Claret Court in Petaluma sold for $937,000, a price per square foot of $624. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mayflower Street in Petaluma in September 2023 a 1,669-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,729-square-foot home at 748 Riesling Road in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $376. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

