5-bedroom home sells in Rohnert Park for $885,000

The spacious, recently built property located at 1620 Kassidy Place in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 1, 2023 for $885,000, or $312 per square foot. The house, built in 2016, has an interior space of 2,839 square feet. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and three baths. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,342-square-foot home at 5307 Kelliann Place in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $847,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,342-square-foot home on Kirby Place in Rohnert Park sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On King Place in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,839-square-foot home was sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.