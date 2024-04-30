5-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $1.4 million

3756 Repton Way (Google Street View)

A spacious, recently built house located at 3756 Repton Way in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 3,166-square-foot property, built in 2020, was sold on April 8, 2024, for $1,375,000, or $434 per square foot.

This two-story home provides a generous living space with its five bedrooms and five baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a lot of 6,969 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In December 2023, a 2,536-square-foot home on Paxton Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Sedgemoore Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2024 a 2,953-square-foot home was sold for $1,520,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,757-square-foot home at 3921 Millbrook Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $1,430,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

